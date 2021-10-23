M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,964 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Fox Factory worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,058,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF stock opened at $153.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

