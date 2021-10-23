M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,187 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

