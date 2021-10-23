M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,292 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 698,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,907 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in AMETEK by 267.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $131.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

