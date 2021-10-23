Multiplier Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $338,317.36 and approximately $5,547.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00072100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00105850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,320.56 or 0.99857146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.50 or 0.06537397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

