MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.0456 on Top Exchanges

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, MXC has traded 5% higher against the dollar. MXC has a market cap of $120.35 million and $11.74 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.65 or 0.00481840 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $645.88 or 0.01052633 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

