MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.73

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.73 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 5,322 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

About MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.