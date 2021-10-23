Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,666,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Myers Industries worth $35,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,370.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $736.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

