Name Change Token (NCT) One Day Volume Tops $201,455.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 2% against the dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $5.34 million and $201,455.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00205721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00102680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 51,872,014 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

