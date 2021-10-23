NANJCOIN (NANJ) Trading 103.2% Higher Over Last Week

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 93.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One NANJCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $83.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NANJCOIN has traded up 103.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00207922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

