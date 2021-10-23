Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 919.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094,074 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Nano Dimension worth $37,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNDM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 333.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,444 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 112.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 572.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NNDM opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.35. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,515.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.