Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.51

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.51 and traded as low as $13.28. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 11,687 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $92,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $171,758. Company insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 61,433.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 307,169 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

