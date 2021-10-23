Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 115,746 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

