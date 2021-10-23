Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.80. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 1,235,496 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,162.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.