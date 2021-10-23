Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Netflix worth $1,087,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.62 on Friday, hitting $664.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,903. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $665.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.35. The company has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

