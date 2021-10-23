Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth $263,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 313.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 342,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 259,331 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Southern by 15.2% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 136,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 75,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 672.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,640,000 after buying an additional 886,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

