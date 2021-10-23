Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,808 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

