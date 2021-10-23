Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of Minerals Technologies worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

