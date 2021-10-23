Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Air Lease worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Air Lease by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,867,000 after acquiring an additional 782,825 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 135.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 461,531 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 82.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 77.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 492,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 215,390 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AL opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.