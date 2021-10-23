Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,664 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of B2Gold worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,594,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,751,000 after acquiring an additional 518,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,087,000 after acquiring an additional 769,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after acquiring an additional 439,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,825,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 273,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.