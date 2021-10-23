Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in STERIS by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,359,000 after buying an additional 82,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $235.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $235.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

