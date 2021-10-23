Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kirby worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kirby by 448.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kirby by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kirby by 54.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 154.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kirby by 51.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $56.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.