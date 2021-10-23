Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

