Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bill.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $8,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $302.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.44 and a 200-day moving average of $201.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.23 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,646,131 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.