Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,749 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Aflac by 37.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 121.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

