Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,914 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,901 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 92,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of IMO opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

