Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,471 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Agilysys worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Agilysys by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Agilysys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $599,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.