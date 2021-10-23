Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.09% of Wingstop worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Wingstop by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Wingstop by 1.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WING opened at $172.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.72. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

