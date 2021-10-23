Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

