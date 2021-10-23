Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 224,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX opened at $131.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

