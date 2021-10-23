Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $4.79 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is -344.44%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

