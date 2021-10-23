Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 31,760 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 755.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,760 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 29.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 44.1% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 107,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $97.47 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average is $152.03.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

