Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 35,939 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Select Medical worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

