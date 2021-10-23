Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 487,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.38% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $71,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $13,280,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $7,935,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $6,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BRSP opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.75. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

