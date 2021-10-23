Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AutoZone by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,832.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,840.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,626.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,540.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

