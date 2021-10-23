Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

