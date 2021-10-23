Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Value Line worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Value Line by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALU stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Value Line, Inc. has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $310.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of -0.03.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.09% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

