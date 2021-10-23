Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,936 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.12% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVSA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $22,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

