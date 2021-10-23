Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 13,519 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Twin Disc worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TWIN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.63. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.