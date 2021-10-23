Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 139,845 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,845 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Option Care Health worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 126,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 609,345 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 358,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

