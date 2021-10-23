Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 21,499 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,499 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stantec worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Shares of STN stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

