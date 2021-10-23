Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $37,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $421.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

