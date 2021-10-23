Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 76,722 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,722 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Veritone worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $28.68 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $50.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $942.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

