Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 80,430 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.25% of nLIGHT worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after acquiring an additional 482,835 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after acquiring an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 29.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 188,566 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

