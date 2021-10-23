Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $4.53 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after purchasing an additional 417,548 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $104,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after purchasing an additional 505,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,523 shares of company stock worth $4,306,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

