Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.