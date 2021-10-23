Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,074 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of PAR Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of PAR opened at $63.69 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

