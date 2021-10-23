New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of New Residential Investment worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 818,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 68.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.