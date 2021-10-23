New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of New York Community Bancorp worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,787 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,635 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

