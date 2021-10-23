NFTb (NFTB) Hits Market Cap of $30.85 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $30.85 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,376.33 or 1.00096552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.70 or 0.06659959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021875 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.