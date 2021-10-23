NFTLootBox Price Reaches $93.64 on Major Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $93.64 or 0.00153945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $39,547.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00071961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00106592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,651.29 or 0.99710034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.04 or 0.06528350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00022056 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars.

